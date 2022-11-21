Marie Tharp gets a Google Doodle - All about the American Geologist

It was Ms. Tharp who first documented the Atlantic Ocean floor scientifically and provided evidence for continental drift. 21st November 1998 marks the day when she was recognized as one of the best cartographers of the 20th century by the Library of Congress. Tharp utilized data collected by Heezen on the depth of the Atlantic Ocean to generate his famously enigmatic maps of the seabed. She was able to locate the Mid-Atlantic Ridge with the use of updated data gleaned from echo sounders (sonars used to determine ocean depth).