Meta India Head Ajit Mohan Resigns, to Join Rival Snap

Ajit Mohan, the head of Meta Platforms' India division, resigned on Thursday to pursue another opportunity.

According to the reports by TechCrunch, Mohan left the firm to join rival Snap. And he will lead the APAC division at Snap as its President.

Mohan joined Meta, which was then known as Facebook, as the VP and MD of the India business in January 2019.

During his tenure at the company, Facebook's family of applications, including Instagram and WhatsApp, attracted more than 200 million users in India, made a number of bold investments there, including writing a $5.7 billion cheque to Indian telecom operator Jio Platforms, and expanded WhatsApp's business features.

During his term, Meta underwent considerable changes in India, which it considers to be its largest user market. Ankhi Das, a prominent Facebook executive in India, resigned in 2020 after being accused of interfering with the company's implementation of its hate-speech policy in the country.