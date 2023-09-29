Meta Unveils AI assistant for Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger

Meta has started its own assistant by introducing a slew of AI characters in WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.
It is to be noted that Meta discerns it as a general purpose assistant for everything from planning a trip with friends in a group chat to answering the user’s questions.
According to media reports, Meta has announced a partnership with Microsoft Bing to provide real-time web results, which makes Meta different from a lot of other free AIs which do not provide latest information.
Another important feature of the Meta AI is its ability to generate images like Midjourney or OpenAI’s DALL-E via the prompt “/imagine".
During the early months of this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dropped a hint at the company's development of AI personas. He revealed that a team was working on text-based experiences within Messenger and WhatsApp and image-based experiences within Instagram.
He indicated Meta's big plans for generative AI. While the company had not fully embraced generative AI at the time, Zuckerberg stated clearly that AI chatbots and other generative AI models would soon be popping up all over Meta's apps.