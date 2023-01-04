Mobile Number Portability: Change Sim Without Changing Your Phone Number

Do you have issues with your mobile phone number because it is normally out of reach? Is the tariff package too steep for your budget? Are you changing residences and in need of a new telephone company? You would be misled if you thought that switching mobile service providers would require you to also switch your phone number. Keeping your current mobile phone number is no longer a hassle, as Mobile Number Portability (MNP) allows you to switch carriers while keeping your existing mobile phone number.

With MNP, you can change carriers without giving up your current phone number. It's important to remember that you need to have a working connection for at least 90 days and no outstanding payments before you can begin this process. Below, we've outlined the steps required to successfully transfer your mobile number to a new operator.