Monthly Users On X Reach "New Highs": Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the number of monthly users of social media site X, formerly Twitter, hit a "new high" after certain organisational changes.
Posting a graph of user statistics that indicated the most recent count to be above 540 million, Musk made the assertion.
Taking to X along with the graph, Musk wrote, "𝕏 monthly users reach new high in 2023. Chart is 1/1 to yesterday. Also, this is after the removal of a vast number of bots."
It may be noted that Twitter replaced its iconic blue bird logo with the letter "X" as its new official mark this week, making it the latest of major shifts the platform has seen since the multi-billion dollar takeover by Elon Musk.
Musk had said earlier that x.com now redirects to twitter.com as well. In the post, Musk also referred to this design as an "interim" one, leading to suggestions of likely logo changes further down the line for the company.
According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, it's possible that the social network won't stop changing the logo. According to Musk, the business would eventually "bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."
Musk updated his profile picture to the new Twitter logo late on Sunday.
After Elon Musk took over X, formerly known as Twitter, the social media platform has undergone a variety of changes.
The company started offering the verified blue tick as a premium service and has subsequently started paying some content creators a share of the platform's ad sales.
In order to lay emphasis on advertising, Elon Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal advertising executive as the CEO of X by Elon Musk in May.