How to Apply for a Passport? Here’s how to do that in a few simple steps

The passport is the official international travel document issued by the government of India and is required for any international travel, including study, pilgrimage, tourism, business, medical, and family visits. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for passport-related services. This is due to the dramatic increase in outbound travel from India. It was extremely important to bring the process online to properly cater to the demand.
The Passport Seva Project (PSP) was initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) in May 2010 to accommodate the growing number of requests for passports. The application for and issuance of passports, as well as other passport-related services, have been made easier thanks to Passport Seva.
You must fill out an application and submit it for physical verification by state police in order to apply for a passport online. The mailing process includes not only the applicant's home address but also the applicant's official address. Appointments at any PSK/POPSK/PO must be paid for online. Applying for a passport through the regular process costs Rs 1,500 while applying for a Tatkal passport costs Rs 2,000. If an international trip is in your plans this year, you should visit the Passport Seva website. Here is a step-by-step guide to applying for a passport.
First off, you need to visit the Passport Seva Online Portal (passportindia.gov.in).
Sign up for the portal by clicking the "Register Now" button and create a portal account by hitting the "Register Now" button.
After registering, click the "Apply" button and enter all the necessary information. Click the "Submit" button.
Next, click the link labeled View Saved/Submitted Applications and proceed to pay the service's minimum fees by clicking the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link.
Finally, you can print your receipt for the transaction by clicking the "Print Application Receipt" link after you've paid the fee via net banking or another available method.
After submitting your application, you will also get an SMS with the appointment details. The Passport Office will require this message as proof.
Next, you will have to visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) on the appointment date with all the original documents you submitted during the application.