How to Apply for a Passport? Here’s how to do that in a few simple steps

The passport is the official international travel document issued by the government of India and is required for any international travel, including study, pilgrimage, tourism, business, medical, and family visits. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for passport-related services. This is due to the dramatic increase in outbound travel from India. It was extremely important to bring the process online to properly cater to the demand.

The Passport Seva Project (PSP) was initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) in May 2010 to accommodate the growing number of requests for passports. The application for and issuance of passports, as well as other passport-related services, have been made easier thanks to Passport Seva.