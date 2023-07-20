Netflix Ends Password Sharing In India

Attention viewers! Netflix has announced that it has ended password sharing in India effective from Thursday, stating that only members of a household will be able to access a single account.
According to a statement from Netflix, only members living within the same household will be allowed to access a single account. However, all members within the household will enjoy the flexibility of using Netflix wherever they are - be it at home, while travelling, or on holiday. The company is also introducing exciting new features such as Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices to enhance user experience.
According to a report, Netflix is sending out emails to customers found to be sharing their Netflix accounts with people outside their household in India. The restrictions on password sharing were previously implemented in more than 100 countries, including significant markets like the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.
Moreover, Netflix now allows paying customers to add an extra member from outside their household, albeit at an additional monthly expense. To make the process easier, members can transfer a person's profile while keeping viewing history and personalised recommendations.