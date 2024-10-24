NVIDIA-Reliance Partner to Build AI Infrastructure in India

Speaking at the summit, Huang outlined the key components necessary for AI leadership. He said, "In order to lead in artificial intelligence, you need to have AI model technology that India already has, you need to have data, and the last thing you need is AI infrastructure. We are announcing that Reliance and NVIDIA are partnering to build AI infrastructure here in India. One of India’s greatest advantages is its large population of users, which helps create a powerful flywheel for AI innovation."