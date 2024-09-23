Google Will Explore AI Opportunities In India: CEO Sundar Pichai

The Google CEO emphasized that PM Modi encouraged tech leaders to investigate the potential applications of AI across various sectors, including healthcare and education, to enhance the lives of Indian citizens. "He is really thinking about how AI can transform India in a way that benefits the people of India. He challenged us to think about applications in healthcare, education, and agriculture, and he's also thinking about the infrastructure of India, the data centres, power, energy and investing to make sure India can transition, and we are proud to be partnering with India," Pichai noted.