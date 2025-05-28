NYT Strands Today: Hints, Answers, and Spangram for May 28, 2025

Strands, the New York Times’ latest addition to its lineup of brain-teasing word games, continues to challenge and entertain players with its daily themed puzzles. On May 28, 2025, players were presented with the theme “Top Contenders”, putting the spotlight on the champions, victors, and medalists of competitive arenas.

Whether you're struggling to solve the puzzle or simply curious about the solutions, we’ve got you covered with today’s hints, answers, and Spangram.

What Is NYT Strands?

Launched as part of the NYT’s ever-expanding suite of games — including classics like Spelling Bee, Wordle, and Connections — Strands is a unique twist on the word search. Players are given a grid of 48 letters (6 rows × 8 columns), and the challenge is to uncover all theme-related words, plus a special Spangram that spans across the grid.

Unlike a traditional word search, Strands allows words to move in any direction — horizontally, vertically, diagonally — and even to bend, creating interesting paths across the board.

Today's Theme: Top Contenders

For May 28, 2025, the central theme is “Top Contenders,” focusing on winners and top-ranking participants in various forms of competition.

Hints for Today’s Puzzle

If you're close but need a nudge, here are two helpful clues:

Hint #1: A person who maintains the top spot in a major sports or competitive event.

Hint #2: Someone was awarded a gold, silver, or bronze at the end of a tournament or contest.

Today's Spangram

The Spangram — the long word or phrase that stretches from one side of the grid to the other and captures the essence of the theme — is:

Finish Strong

(This one runs vertically across the grid.)

NYT Strands Answers for May 28, 2025

Here is the complete list of words that were part of today's puzzle:

Finish Strong (Spangram)

Title Holder

Victor

Champ

Winner

Medalist

Each of these words reflects someone at the pinnacle of success — from champions to title defenders — aligning perfectly with the "Top Contenders" theme.

Tips to Crack NYT Strands

Want to improve your problem-solving skills? Keep these tips in mind:

Start with the theme: Look for words that match the theme clue; it often leads you to the Spangram. Use non-theme words: For every three off-topic words you find, the game highlights a tile that belongs to a theme word — a helpful strategy when stuck. Don’t forget direction changes: Words can bend, so try different letter paths. Find the Spangram early: It often unlocks the direction of the puzzle and makes other theme words easier to identify.

A Glimpse Into NYT's Puzzle Legacy

Since publishing its first crossword in 1942, the New York Times has continued to innovate in the puzzle world. From the Mini Crossword to Wordle and now Strands, each game offers a fresh and engaging way to test vocabulary, logic, and creativity. Strands, in particular, is a fan favorite for those who love a modern twist on classic word searches.

Strands for May 28, 2025, were all about the best of the best — the ones who finish strong. Whether you're a daily solver or a curious newbie, today's puzzle was a celebration of victory and perseverance. With solutions like “Winner,” “Victor,” and “Title Holder,” it’s a satisfying journey through the world of champions.

