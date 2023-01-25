PM Kisan 13th Installment Release Date 2023 & Check Status

The 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is set to be released between December 2022 and March 2023. PM Kisan Yojana is available to all marginal farmers and small landowners. You can register for the PM Kisan Scheme online at pmkisan.gov.in using your mobile number and Aadhar Card.
Beneficiaries of this Yojana can now access all relevant information. Eligible individuals will receive INR 2000 in their bank account via DBT. Your name, however, must appear on the PM Kisan 13th Beneficiary List 2023.
According to the information available, the list should be released by mid-February. You can now check the PM Kisan 13th Installment Status 2023 by simply following the steps below.
If you are a new farmer and have recently registered and EKYC'd with PM Kisan, you can now check your status by visiting the PM Kisan Status 2023 website. In order to verify your eligibility for PM Kisan in 2023, you will need to provide either your Aadhar Card Number or your mobile phone number on the website pmkisan.gov.in. This page will tell you whether or not your Application was successful, so you can fix any mistakes right away. Now that you've verified your eligibility and fixed any mistakes, you'll have to wait for the government to release the PM Kisan Beneficiary List 2023, which will contain the names of all the farmers who are qualified to receive the installment payments and will detail where those funds should be sent. All qualified recipients should check the status of their Bank Account before the funds are transferred.
Using the outlined steps, farmers can now check their PM Kisan Status Check 2023 via their mobile number.
The first step is to go to pmkisan.gov.in and then click on the Beneficiary Status button.
Now enter your mobile phone number and the OTP you received in the message.
Your beneficiary status will now be visible on the screen
Go to pmkisan.gov.in.
Simply select the Beneficiary List option from the main menu.
To begin, choose your country, region, district, subdistrict, block, and village.
The local Beneficiary List will load onto the screen. If you find your name in this list, you can assume that you are eligible.
All applicants should verify the accuracy of their Application Form by checking their PM Kisan eKYC Status 2023 at pmkisan.gov.in with their Mobile Number. Furthermore, if you find an error, you can go ahead and have it fixed. To complete eKYC, all you need to do is enter your Aadhar Card Number and the One-Time Password (OTP) that was sent to your mobile device. Those who have finished eKYC will be added to the Beneficiary List and will receive their installments in their bank accounts.