PM Kisan 13th Installment Release Date 2023 & Check Status

The 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is set to be released between December 2022 and March 2023. PM Kisan Yojana is available to all marginal farmers and small landowners. You can register for the PM Kisan Scheme online at pmkisan.gov.in using your mobile number and Aadhar Card.

Beneficiaries of this Yojana can now access all relevant information. Eligible individuals will receive INR 2000 in their bank account via DBT. Your name, however, must appear on the PM Kisan 13th Beneficiary List 2023.

According to the information available, the list should be released by mid-February. You can now check the PM Kisan 13th Installment Status 2023 by simply following the steps below.