PM Kisan List 2023 Beneficiary List - Check the status @Pmkisan.Gov.In

PM Kisan List 2023 Beneficiary List

Visit the list at @pmkisan.gov.in to view the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website. Additional information regarding the farmers' installment payments can be found on the website. The beneficiaries listed for PM Kisan 2023 will include the names of those who registered for the 12th installment. Farmers must ensure that their KYC information is updated. Those who are eligible for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana but did not update their KYC on time, will not be able to receive the monetary benefits of PM Kisan. Farmers can use the e-MITRA kiosk if they have trouble verifying information about money transfers.