PM Kisan List 2023 Beneficiary List - Check the status @Pmkisan.Gov.In

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi introduced the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (also known as PM KISAN) on February 24, 2019. The importance of farmers is often overlooked in this age of technology and mechanization. The PM Kisan Yojana gives farmers hope that they will be supported with the tools they need and appreciated for their efforts. The program aids India’s small and marginal farmers financially by providing Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each.
Visit the list at @pmkisan.gov.in to view the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website. Additional information regarding the farmers' installment payments can be found on the website. The beneficiaries listed for PM Kisan 2023 will include the names of those who registered for the 12th installment. Farmers must ensure that their KYC information is updated. Those who are eligible for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana but did not update their KYC on time, will not be able to receive the monetary benefits of PM Kisan. Farmers can use the e-MITRA kiosk if they have trouble verifying information about money transfers.
Here are the exact steps for viewing the status of the PM Kisan Beneficiary List 2023:
Farmers are encouraged to visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in. Following that, scroll down to Farmers Corner on the right side of the home page.
There are several icons to choose from. Select the Beneficiary List icon from the column. The Beneficiaries list under PM Kisan will take you to a new page. You must enter your information in order to view the status of the 12th installment.
If you are unsure about what information to enter, contact the government's toll-free hotline.
The personal information of a farmer seeking the benefits of this scheme must provide all the required information. They must also ensure that all the information is correct.
Name of Farmer, Father, Gender and Address should be provided
Farmer must be a citizen of India
Farmers owning agricultural land of more than 2 Hectares are not eligible.
Your property must have a land record (Khasara-Khatauni). In addition, your name should appear in government land record data.