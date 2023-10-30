Quickest Guide to Reactivating Your Instagram Account

Reactivating Your Instagram Account

If you've decided to take a hiatus from Instagram and now wish to rekindle your virtual presence, Instagram offers a simple process for reactivation. But, remember to exercise patience - a minimum of 24 hours should elapse after deactivating your account before you endeavor to reactivate it. Here's your step-by-step guide:

Download the Instagram App: Download and install the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device to start the journey back to your Instagram life.

Return to the login Screen: Launch the Instagram application and head directly to the login screen.

Enter Your Credentials: Enter the username and password associated with your deactivated account. Your credentials are the key to unlocking your virtual existence on the platform.

Tap 'Login': As a finishing touch, tap the "Login" button. Just like that, your account will be restored to its normal state, and you can once again engage with your followers and share your life's snapshots.

Reactivating a Permanently Deleted Instagram Account

Unfortunately, if you've permanently deleted your Instagram account, it's vital to know that there's no turning back. Instagram stipulates that it takes up to 90 days to completely obliterate your account when you request permanent deletion. However, if you've had a change of heart within the 30-day window, you can still reactivate your account.

Beyond the 30-day limit, all your content, including photos, videos, comments, likes, and followers, will be gone for good. While it's possible to create a new account using the same email address, bear in mind that you'll be starting from scratch, and your previous username may not be available.

Temporarily Deactivating Your Instagram Account

For those who wish to take a step back from the constant digital engagement, Instagram offers the option to temporarily deactivate your account. Temporarily deactivating your account hides your profile, photos, comments, and likes, providing a breather without committing to a permanent exit.

Do note that you can only deactivate your account using a computer or a mobile browser; this feature is not available on the mobile app. For an exhaustive guide on disabling or permanently deleting your Instagram account, we've got you covered in a separate guide.