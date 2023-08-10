Reliance Jio Independence Day Offer: Rs 2,999 Annual Plan Delivers Data, Discounts, and Delights

However, the allure of this Independence Day offer doesn't stop at the basics. Jio has sweetened the deal by bundling a medley of exclusive advantages for prepaid users. One highlight of the offer is a substantial Rs 100 discount on Swiggy orders, applicable to purchases of Rs 249 or more. Travel enthusiasts will rejoice at the potential savings of up to Rs 1,500 on flight bookings made through the esteemed travel platform Yatra.