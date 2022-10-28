Reluctant, But Will Do It: Apple On Switching To USB-C For iPhone

American tech giant Apple has directly confirmed that the iPhone will finally be switching over to a USB-C port.

According to GSM Arena, Apple marketing lead Greg Joswiak said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the company will replace the Lighting port even if his team is not happy with the change.

Along with Joswiak, software VP Craig Federighi was also involved in the interview but none of them revealed when exactly the move would happen.

The Apple executives said "the Europeans are the ones dictating timing for European customers" which is a sophisticated way of saying nothing about the timeline for the switch, reported GSM Arena.