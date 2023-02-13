How to Reset Your SBI YONO Username and Password Online

The State Bank of India introduced the YONO (You Only Need One) platform for its customers as an integrated digital banking platform. YONO is accessible via a website and an app that provides a variety of financial and other services such as net banking, opening fixed deposits, viewing transaction history, booking flights, trains, buses, and taxis, online shopping, paying medical bills, and more.

All you need is your SBI account number and password to get started with YONO. After signing up, you'll be able to access your account within the app by entering your username and password. However, you will need these credentials every time you sign in to the YONO SBI app. For security reasons, SBI has made the login process more time-consuming. However, there are times when customers are unable to access their accounts because they have forgotten their username or password. If you're in the same boat as the rest of us and have lost track of your YONO credentials, read on for detailed instructions on how to reset both your username and password.