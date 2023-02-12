How To Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving a Phone Number

Millions of people use WhatsApp every month, making it one of the most popular IM services available. Several practical functions, such as texting, voice calling, video calling, and even the ability to make in-app purchases, are already included in the app. Users, however, have expressed interest in additional functionality that has not yet been implemented on the platform. Among these options is the ability to contact people who aren't in your address book. It is almost impossible to send a WhatsApp message to a contact whose number has not been saved. At least, it seems so. Because of that, you are forced to save almost every contact, even if you just need to message them once. But guess what! There are some tricks to doing that! Read below to learn more.