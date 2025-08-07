Blox Fruits Roblox Codes for August 2025: Latest Rewards and How to Redeem

If you're sailing the seas in Blox Fruits this August 2025, you're in for some extra loot! Whether you're grinding for levels or just looking for that next big power boost, redeeming in-game codes is the quickest way to gain an edge. From 2x XP boosts to stat resets, these codes can make a huge difference in your pirate or marine journey. While new codes have been rare recently, several active ones still offer valuable rewards. So, grab your sword, equip your fruit, and let’s dive into the complete list of working Blox Fruits codes for this month—plus how to redeem them and what’s new on the horizon.

All Working Roblox: Blox Fruits Codes (August 2025)

Code Reward 1LOSTADMIN (with a space) 20 minutes of 2x Experience ADMINFIGHT 20 minutes of 2x Experience GIFTING_HOURS 20 minutes of 2x Experience NOMOREHACK 20 minutes of 2x Experience BANEXPLOIT 20 minutes of 2x Experience EARN_FRUITS 20 minutes of 2x Experience ADMINHACKED Stat Reset Sub2CaptainMaui 20 minutes of 2x Experience kittgaming 20 minutes of 2x Experience Sub2Fer999 20 minutes of 2x Experience Enyu_is_Pro 20 minutes of 2x Experience Magicbus 20 minutes of 2x Experience JCWK 20 minutes of 2x Experience Starcodeheo 20 minutes of 2x Experience fudd10 1 Beli fudd10_v2 2 Beli Bignews In-game title TheGreatAce 20 minutes of 2x Experience

How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes

Open Blox Fruits on Roblox. Click the gift icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Enter the code exactly as shown. Click Redeem! to claim your reward.

What Is Blox Fruits?

Inspired by One Piece, Blox Fruits lets players become pirates or marines, train their fighting skills, eat powerful fruits, and explore a massive world. With PvP from level 20 onwards, there’s always something to grind, conquer, or loot.

Even in August 2025, Blox Fruits continues to dominate the Roblox charts. With these active codes, you can gain XP faster, reset stats, and prepare for the highly anticipated Update 27. Stay tuned and check back regularly to ensure you don’t miss any time-limited boosts!

FAQs

Q1. What’s the newest Blox Fruits code in August 2025?

A: The newest code is 1LOSTADMIN (include space), which gives 20 minutes of 2x XP.

Q2. Why isn't my Blox Fruits code working?

A: Make sure you entered the code exactly, including spaces. If it still doesn’t work, it may have expired or already been redeemed on your account.

Q3. How often are new Blox Fruits codes released?

A: New codes are typically released during major updates or events. Since early 2025, updates have become less frequent.