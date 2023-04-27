Social Media Flooded With Memes After WhatsApp Introduces New Feature

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature which will allow users to use their accounts on multiple devices. Users can now link their phones with four additional devices, the same as when they link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops.
Meanwhile, after the new WhatsApp feature was announced, social media was flooded with hilarious memes regarding the issue. While some Twitter users pointed out that the new feature will make long-distance relationships a bit tough, others commented that the feature may be used by parents to keep a check on their teenage kids. Take a look at some of the funniest tweets:
The Meta-owned platform informed that the new feature will allow users to link each device with WhatsApp independently and ensure end-to-end encryption of messages, media, and calls.
WhatsApp said in a blog on Tuesday, “Last year, we introduced the ability for users globally to message seamlessly across all their devices, whiel maintaining the same level of privacy and security. Today, we are improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the abilityto use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.”
Users can now switch between phones without signing out and pick up their chats where they left off. If the primary device remains inactive for an extended period of time, all companion devices linked to the WhatsApp user's account will automatically log out. WhatsApp has suggested that linking phones as companion devices will make messaging more convenient for users, allowing them to switch between devices without having to log out and enabling them to resume chats from where they left off.
Instead of scanning a QR code, WhatsApp Web allows users to input their phone numbers to receive a one-time code. This code can then be used on their phone to activate device linking. The messaging platform has announced an ‘alternative and more accessible’ process to link companion devices. The new feature has been rolled out globally and will be available to all users in the world in the coming few weeks.
