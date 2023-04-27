Social Media Flooded With Memes After WhatsApp Introduces New Feature

The Meta-owned platform informed that the new feature will allow users to link each device with WhatsApp independently and ensure end-to-end encryption of messages, media, and calls.

WhatsApp said in a blog on Tuesday, “Last year, we introduced the ability for users globally to message seamlessly across all their devices, whiel maintaining the same level of privacy and security. Today, we are improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the abilityto use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.”