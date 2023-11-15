Tech Tips: 3 Ways to Record Your Phone and WhatsApp Calls

3 Ways to Record Your Phone and WhatsApp Calls: In today's fast-paced digital world, communication is key, and sometimes you might find the need to record important phone conversations or WhatsApp calls. While these features might not be readily available on all devices, there are several methods you can explore to capture those crucial moments. In this article, we'll delve into three ways to record both regular phone calls and WhatsApp conversations.

Method 1: Utilize Built-in Features

Some smartphones come equipped with a built-in call recording feature, eliminating the need for third-party apps. For instance, OnePlus and Samsung users can take advantage of their respective native Phone apps.

OnePlus Users:

Navigate to the Phone app's Settings section > Call Recording.

Enable auto-recording for convenience.

Specify recording preferences under "Auto Recording Range," such as selecting specific contacts or opting for "Unknown callers."

Samsung Users:

Open the Phone app on your Samsung Galaxy device.

Tap the three-dotted button for Settings and select "Record calls."

Toggle on "Auto record calls" to effortlessly capture conversations.

Method 2: Google's Phone App

For devices lacking a built-in call recording feature, Google's Phone app offers a viable solution. Follow these steps:

Install Google's Phone app from the Play Store.

Open the app and access Settings via the three-dotted icon.

Navigate to Call Recording and choose "Always record."

Select specific numbers to record or customize based on your preferences.

Note: Ensure your device runs Android 9 or newer versions, and call recording is supported in your region.

Method 3: Third-Party Apps

If the above methods don't suit your needs, consider third-party apps like "Cube ACR," available on the Play Store. Here's how you can use it:

Download and install the "Cube ACR" app.

Configure auto-recording settings and exclude specific callers if needed.

Optionally, enable manual recording through the app's widget.

Permissions Check:

Review app permissions in your phone's settings or via App info.

Android 12 users can utilize the "Privacy Dashboard" for enhanced control over app permissions.

Alternate Method: Use a Secondary Device

If all else fails, resort to using a secondary device to record your calls. Simply keep your primary phone on speaker during the conversation.

Caution with Third-Party Apps:

Before opting for third-party solutions, exercise caution. Prioritize apps from reputable developers, scrutinize reviews, and review privacy policies before installation. Only grant necessary permissions for the app to function. Following these methods, you can effectively record your phone and WhatsApp calls, ensuring you never miss essential information.