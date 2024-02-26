The Assam Tribune Launches Mobile App For Android, iOS Users

The Assam Tribune, an English newspaper in Northeast India, reached a notable achievement on Saturday, February 24 by introducing its mobile app for both Android and iOS users. The launch event was held at NEDFi House in Guwahati and was graced by distinguished individuals from the government, corporate world, media, and other sectors.
Pijush Hazarika, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has extended his greetings to The Assam Tribune's entire team. He acknowledged the newspaper's dedication to advancement and emphasized its adoption of technological progress.
“The Assam Tribune, with its decades-old history, has taken significant strides to keep pace with the digital age. In addition to offering an e-paper format, the publication has also made its presence felt on social media platforms. This transition is a testament to the newspaper's adaptability and its dedication to reaching a wider audience in the modern era. The latest milestone in this journey involves the launch of a mobile app by The Assam Tribune. This marks a significant step forward in enhancing accessibility and providing a more interactive experience for its readers,” Hazarika stated.
Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta praised The Assam Tribune for its impressive history and widespread respect, not just in Assam and the Northeast, but throughout the country. He lauded the newspaper's distinct style of delivering news, highlighting its evident integrity and consistent behavior. Mahanta recognized The Assam Tribune's capacity to adjust and stay current with technological progress in a time dominated by infotainment and digital media, affirming its significance in the changing realm of news distribution.
Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, emphasized The Assam Tribune's long-standing reliability and underscored the vital partnership between journalism and law enforcement. Recognizing the evolving nature of the news industry in Assam, he emphasized the need to adjust to the changing digital environment. Singh stressed the significance of comprehending and developing future strategies to navigate the ever-changing digital sphere.
The mobile app, created through collaboration as part of the Google News Initiative program, offers cutting-edge features designed to enhance the user's reading experience. Google and Readwhere were instrumental in the app's development.
Representatives from Readwhere also attended the event, recognizing the combined effort that led to the creation of this digital platform. The launch was also elevated by a captivating performance by flutist Dipak Sarma.
The Assam Tribune Digital, which was launched in 2020 amidst the pandemic, has quickly become a major platform, attracting a remarkable monthly audience of more than 8 million on different digital channels.
The mobile application can now be downloaded from both the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store.