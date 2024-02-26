The Assam Tribune Launches Mobile App For Android, iOS Users

“The Assam Tribune, with its decades-old history, has taken significant strides to keep pace with the digital age. In addition to offering an e-paper format, the publication has also made its presence felt on social media platforms. This transition is a testament to the newspaper's adaptability and its dedication to reaching a wider audience in the modern era. The latest milestone in this journey involves the launch of a mobile app by The Assam Tribune. This marks a significant step forward in enhancing accessibility and providing a more interactive experience for its readers,” Hazarika stated.