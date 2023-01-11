GNWL: General Waiting List Tickets – Know Train Ticket Types & Confirmation Chances

The complexity of these technical terms may make it challenging for the average user to comprehend what TQWL, RLWL, or PQWL mean. However, General Waiting Lists (GNWL) are simply waitlisted tickets that are given out when a passenger starts their trip at the route's starting station or at stations nearby.

In other words, “The General Quota, also known as the General Waiting List (GNWL), is the primary waiting list for a train and is typically reserved for passengers boarding at (or near) the train's origin station and transferring to the terminating station. A General Wait List (GNWL or just WL) is created once all of the General Quota tickets have been sold.”