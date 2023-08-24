TVS Unveils TVS X: Premium Electric Scooter Packed with Advanced Features and Exceptional Performance

TVS Unveils TVS X: TVS Motor Company has taken the wraps off its latest electric marvel - the TVS X. This cutting-edge scooter marks the company's second foray into the world of electric mobility and comes with a promise of innovation and excellence. Built on the robust foundation of the TVS XLETON platform, celebrated for its high-strength aluminum construction, the TVS X stands out as a top-tier electric scooter, boasting an impressive array of advanced digital and interconnected features that redefine the riding experience.

Among its standout features is an intuitive navigation system that aids riders in seamless exploration, along with a built-in mapping mechanism to effortlessly locate EV charging stations. Real-time vehicle location sharing adds an extra layer of convenience and safety.

Beneath its sleek exterior, the TVS X houses a ram air-cooled motor that ensures optimal performance across a spectrum of driving conditions. The true star of the show, however, is the novel permanent magnet motor that propels the scooter to an impressive top speed of 105 kmph, accomplishing the 0-40 kmph sprint in an astonishing 2.6 seconds. Riding enthusiasts can further tailor their experience with a choice of three distinct driving modes: Stealth, Xtride, and Xonic.

Powering this remarkable electric prowess is a 3.8 kWh battery capacity, boasting rapid charging capabilities. Utilizing a 3 kW fast charger, the TVS X can replenish 0-50 per cent of its battery within an hour, making recharging hassle-free and convenient. The scooter also introduces selectable regenerative braking and a state-of-the-art ABS system, elevating safety standards.

As a true smart scooter, the TVS X comes equipped with Play Tech, offering a gateway to wellness, gaming, browsing, and live video functionalities. Seamlessly integrating with smartphones, smartwatches, and helmets, this intelligent scooter provides a truly connected riding experience. Moreover, its Smart Shield security feature ensures protection against unauthorized access, enhancing overall peace of mind.

The TVS X is now available for booking at an introductory price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also offers a portable 950W charger priced at Rs 16,275, in addition to a 3 kW smart home charger option. It's important to note that the FAME incentives are not applicable to the TVS X model.

Prospective buyers can reserve their TVS X now, with deliveries set to kick off in November 2023. The scooter is poised to make its way to TVS's global markets in the following fiscal year, marking a new chapter in the brand's electric mobility journey.