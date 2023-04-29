Twitter Blocks ANI Account for Being ‘Under 13 Years of Age’
The account of news wire agency Asian News International (ANI) has been blocked by micro-blogging site Twitter for being “under 13 years of age”.
The reason behind ANI’s ban from the micro blogging site was revealed by the news agency’s editor Smita Prakash in a tweet from her personal handle.
She said an email was sent by Twitter stating that the account was blocked for being “under 13 years of age.”
Sharing a photos of the email, she captioned, “So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has blocked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail – under 13 years of age!”
“Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out @elonmusk,” she added.
The email sent by Twitter read, “Your account @ANI has been locked. In order to create a Twitter account, you must be atleast 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don’t meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter.”
On the other hand, it has come to the fore that NDTV’s twitter handle @NDTV is also facing the same issue as the account has been blocked though exact reasons for the same is not known at this point of time.
Smita Prakash further informed that until the official ANI handle is restored, the agency will be tweet all news from its other handles.
She said, “Till the time @Twitter restored the @ANI handle we will be tweeting all news from @ani_digital and @AHindinews handled.”
It may be noted that ANI is claimed to be the country’s largest news agency with 7.6 million followers on Twitter.