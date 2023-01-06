Largest Twitter Breach May Have Put 200 Million Users' Data At Risk

In one of the largest data breaches ever, the email addresses of over 200 million Twitter users were posted by hackers on an online forum, a security researcher said.

Alon Gal, the co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity monitoring organization Hudson Rock wrote on LinkedIn that the breach “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing.” In his post made on Wednesday, Gal called it “one of the most significant data leaks I’ve seen.”

Meanwhile, Twitter is yet to comment on the report which Gal posted first on social media on December 24. The company has also not responded to inquiries about the breach since then. So far, it is not clear whether what action, if any, has been taken by Twitter to investigate the matter.

Screenshots of the hacker forum, where the data appeared on Wednesday, have widely circulated online, however, Reuters has so far not been able to independently verify that the data on the forum was authentic or whether it came from Twitter.