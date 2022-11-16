Twitter Blue to be Relaunched on November 29

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk announced that Twitter Blue will be relaunched on November 29. This is a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline when he said he would bring back the service by the end of next week.

In a reply to a tweet, Musk said, "All unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months." This means that accounts which earlier had verified blue ticks will now have to pay to maintain their verified status.

With the new release, changing someone's verified name will cause the loss of the blue check "until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service", said Musk.

Twitter rolled out the blue subscription - which charges users $8 monthly - on November 9 in the US, and UK among a few other countries. In the US, the service, which allowed users to have a verified badge for free, cost $7.99. In India, it was likely to cost Rs 719.

However, following the emergence of fake accounts with the verification tick, the blue tick subscription was paused on November 11 - just two days after its rollout.

Musk had announced the subscription-based verification plan a week after he took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.