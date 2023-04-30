Twitter to Allow Publishers Charge Users Per Article, Says Elon Musk

The micro-blogging platform was earlier known for its short-form content that was absolutely free of cost to consume. But now, it allows people to pen longer tweets, subscribe to other accounts by paying a monthly fee, and so on.

A few days back, the micro-blogging site removed the legacy verified blue tick from verified accounts. This comes months after the company's CEO Elon Musk announced the date to press users to sign up for Twitter Blue, its paid subscription service. The only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Due to the recent development, several celebrities have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. As multiple accounts have started paying, the announcement will definitely motivate others to join the bandwagon.