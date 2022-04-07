Uber to Soon have Options to Book Train, Plane, Bus Tickets

Other than booking cabs and bikes, Uber will now give users the option of booking train, flight and bus tickets. The option to book train, plane and bus tickets will be included in the traditional Uber app that currently let users’ book only cabs. The feature is being tested in the UK.

“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression. Later this year we plan to incorporate flights, and in the future hotels, by integrating leading partners into the Uber app to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience.” Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for U.K., Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement.

He added that the goal is to transform Uber into a “seamless door-to-door travel experience.” The news was first reported by the Financial Times."Later this year we plan to incorporate flights, and in the future hotels, by integrating leading partners into the Uber app to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience."

Unlike it does in cabs, Uber will not provide travel services itself but with third party booking agencies to facilitate the sale of tickets and other related services. The company did not reveal the ticketing partners it would team up with but it is expected to collaborate with major aggregators including Booking.com and Expedia. The company will charge a service fee for booking, reported India Today.

Uber has also not revealed the name of countries where the feature will be tested other than the UK. Previously, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had said during the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, that he wants Uber to be the Amazon of transportation and not to stick to cabs only. "Our core business will be getting you from point A to point B." A year later, Uber ventured into drones and helicopters, launched a freight shipping service, driverless cars and more.

