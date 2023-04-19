Universal Travel Pass For Train Ticket

Back in August 2021, the Mumbai state government's decision to launch an online e-pass facility for fully vaccinated citizens was a significant step towards easing travel restrictions and ensuring the safe resumption of public transport services. With the vaccination drive gaining momentum and more people getting inoculated, the state government was keen to gradually ease restrictions and enable citizens to resume their daily routines safely.
The 'Universal Travel Pass' system, as it is called, is designed to provide a smooth and hassle-free experience for citizens to obtain an e-pass. It is particularly aimed at those who are fully vaccinated and have completed the mandatory 14-day period after receiving their second dose. The Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the state has developed a web link that provides e-passes to employees and citizens working in essential services. This same web link can now be used by fully vaccinated citizens to obtain e-passes for travel on suburban trains.
The initiative was expected to be a game-changer for many citizens who rely on suburban trains as their primary mode of transportation. By leveraging technology and streamlining the process of obtaining e-passes, the state government hoped to encourage more people to get vaccinated and help bring life back to normal.
Go to the link on your browser - This is the web link provided by the Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the state of Maharashtra. To begin the process of obtaining an e-pass, eligible passengers must first visit this website.
Click on "Universal Pass for Vaccinated Citizens" - Once the website is open, passengers need to click on the "Universal Pass for Vaccinated Citizens" button. This will take them to the next step in the process.
Next, put your mobile number, which was used in 'Cowin Registration' - In order to verify eligibility, passengers must enter the mobile number that was used during the Cowin registration process. This number must match the one that was used to register for the vaccination.
You will receive OTP (One Time Password) by SMS - Once the mobile number is entered, a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number via SMS. Passengers must enter this OTP to proceed further.
After entering the OTP, the portal will provide you with all the details and show if you are eligible to travel. In the below screenshot, 14 days of wait is suggested - Upon entering the correct OTP, the website will display all relevant details and confirm whether the passenger is eligible to travel. In some cases, the website may suggest that the passenger waits for 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine.
If Eligible, Select "Generate Pass" - If the passenger is deemed eligible, they can proceed to generate the e-pass by selecting the "Generate Pass" button on the website.
Complete the process, and you will need to upload your self-image. You can upload from your cell phone gallery or directly click from your phone camera - In order to complete the process of generating the e-pass, passengers must upload a self-image. They can choose to upload a photo from their phone's gallery or take a photo directly from their phone's camera.
You will receive a link within 48 hours. Click to save your pass in the phone photo Gallery - After completing all the required steps and uploading the self-image, passengers will receive a link to their e-pass within 48 hours. They must click on the link to save their e-pass to their phone's photo gallery.
These steps are designed to ensure a smooth and efficient process for eligible passengers to obtain their e-passes and enable them to travel safely on Mumbai's suburban trains. By following these steps and adhering to the guidelines set by the state government, passengers can contribute to the overall effort to curb the spread of the virus and support the gradual resumption of normal life.