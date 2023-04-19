Universal Travel Pass For Train Ticket

Back in August 2021, the Mumbai state government's decision to launch an online e-pass facility for fully vaccinated citizens was a significant step towards easing travel restrictions and ensuring the safe resumption of public transport services. With the vaccination drive gaining momentum and more people getting inoculated, the state government was keen to gradually ease restrictions and enable citizens to resume their daily routines safely.

The 'Universal Travel Pass' system, as it is called, is designed to provide a smooth and hassle-free experience for citizens to obtain an e-pass. It is particularly aimed at those who are fully vaccinated and have completed the mandatory 14-day period after receiving their second dose. The Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the state has developed a web link that provides e-passes to employees and citizens working in essential services. This same web link can now be used by fully vaccinated citizens to obtain e-passes for travel on suburban trains.

The initiative was expected to be a game-changer for many citizens who rely on suburban trains as their primary mode of transportation. By leveraging technology and streamlining the process of obtaining e-passes, the state government hoped to encourage more people to get vaccinated and help bring life back to normal.