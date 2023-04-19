IRCTC Train Ticket Refund Rules in Indian Railways

As a frequent traveler, you might have encountered situations where you had to cancel your train ticket due to unforeseen circumstances. If you are planning to cancel a train ticket on the Indian Railways in 2023, it's essential to understand the refund policies that govern the process. Depending on the type of ticket and the cancellation time, you may be eligible for a full or partial refund of the ticket fare. In this article, we will provide you with an overview of the various train ticket refund rules of Indian Railways to help you navigate the process and ensure that you receive the refund that you are entitled to.
When it comes to e-Tickets booked through the IRCTC platform, there are certain refund rules that apply. Firstly, if you cancel your e-Ticket online through the IRCTC website or mobile app, you will be eligible for a refund. However, it's important to note that applicable train cancellation charges will be deducted from the ticket fare. The remaining amount will then be refunded to the account through which you had made the payment. It's also worth keeping in mind that the refund process may take some time, and it's best to be patient and wait for the refund to be processed
For counter tickets, the refund process can differ depending on whether you cancel the ticket through a PRS counter or online through IRCTC. If you cancel the ticket through a PRS counter, you can collect the refund from the counter itself. However, it's important to note that IRCTC ticket cancellation charges will be deducted from the ticket fare. The remaining amount will then be refunded to you.
On the other hand, if you cancel the ticket online through IRCTC, you can collect the refund at the station from where you were supposed to board the train or from one of the neighboring satellite locations of PRS within a prescribed time limit. However, it's essential to surrender your original ticket in order to collect the refund.
The refund rules for confirmed tickets before and after chart preparation can vary significantly. It's essential to understand these rules in order to ensure that you receive the maximum refund that you are entitled to and to avoid any confusion or delays in the process.
In case you wish to cancel a confirmed ticket after the chart has been prepared (within 4 hours of the scheduled commencement of the journey), you will need to file a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) to be eligible for a refund. However, if you do not cancel the ticket or file a TDR up to 4 hours before the train's departure, no refund will be applicable.
It's important to note that the refund for a ticket filed through TDR will take a minimum of 60 days or more to process. Therefore, it's best to be patient and wait for the refund to be processed.
When it comes to cancelling confirmed tickets, whether e-Tickets or counter tickets, there are specific refund rules that apply based on the time of cancellation with respect to the train's departure. Here's a breakdown of the Indian Railways refund policies for confirmed tickets:
If you cancel your confirmed ticket at least 48 hours before the train's scheduled departure, you will be eligible for a refund. However, a minimum flat cancellation fee will be deducted from the ticket fare. The amount of the cancellation fee varies depending on the class of travel, ranging from ₹60 + GST for Second Class to ₹240 + GST for AC First Class or Executive Class.
If you cancel your confirmed ticket between 48 hours and 12 hours before the train's scheduled departure, you will still be eligible for a refund. However, 25% of the base fare will be deducted from the ticket fare, in addition to the minimum flat cancellation charges.
If you cancel your confirmed ticket between 12 hours and 4 hours before the train's scheduled departure, you will be eligible for a refund, but 50% of the base fare will be deducted from the ticket fare along with the minimum flat cancellation charges.
If you cancel your confirmed ticket after the train has departed, no refund will be issued.
To receive a refund for RAC tickets, you need to cancel the ticket at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the train. You will be charged a cancellation fee of ₹ 60 + GST per passenger, and the refund will be processed accordingly. If you fail to cancel your RAC ticket within the stipulated timeline, you will not be eligible for any refund. If your RAC ticket is confirmed at the time of cancellation, the rules for refunding confirmed tickets will apply.
For Waitlisted e-Tickets, you can get a refund by cancelling the ticket up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train, after deducting a cancellation fee of ₹ 60 + GST per passenger. In case the Waitlisted e-Ticket remains in the same status even after the chart has been prepared, IRCTC will automatically refund the fare, deducting the applicable fees.
If you have a Waitlisted counter ticket, you can cancel it at a PRS counter or the IRCTC website up to 30 minutes before the train's scheduled departure and receive a refund from the counter. If your Waitlisted ticket is confirmed at the time of cancellation, the rules for refunding confirmed tickets will apply.
Note: It is essential to note that the refund rules for RAC and Waitlisted tickets are different from those for Confirmed tickets. Therefore, it is crucial to cancel your ticket in time to get the maximum refund possible. Additionally, IRCTC refund rules state that refunds filed through TDR may take a minimum of 60 days or more to process. Therefore, it is always advisable to cancel your ticket within the prescribed timeline to receive a prompt refund.
Refunds are not permitted if you cancel a confirmed Tatkal ticket. However, if you have a Waitlisted Tatkal ticket, you may be eligible for a refund as per Indian Railways' Waitlisted or RAC refund policies, which will include applicable clerkage charges. It should be noted that you can receive a full refund of your confirmed Tatkal ticket in the following circumstances: if the train is delayed by over three hours at your departure station; if the train is diverted from its scheduled route and you do not wish to travel on the new route; if one or both of your departure or destination stations are not on the new diverted route; if the coach assigned for your Tatkal seat is not attached to the train and you are not provided an alternative seat in the same class; if you are provided a seat in a lower class than your original booking and you do not wish to travel in the lower class, you can receive a refund of the difference in the fare between your booked class and the lower class along with Tatkal charges, if applicable.
If you cancel your confirmed Premium Tatkal tickets, you will not receive a refund, as per the IRCTC cancellation charges rule. However, you can get a complete refund for these tickets under the same five circumstances mentioned in the Tatkal refund rules. It is important to note that RAC or Waitlisted tickets cannot be booked under the PT quota.
If you have a family or party e-Ticket where some seats are confirmed while others are on the Waitlist or RAC, even the confirmed passengers can get a refund subject to cancellation charges if they choose not to travel. To avail the refund, you must cancel the ticket online or file for TDR online at least 30 minutes before the train's departure. These refund rules are applicable for both general quota and Tatkal quota e-Tickets.
If you have a counter ticket in the same scenario, you can claim a refund by surrendering the counter ticket up to 30 minutes before the train's departure.
If the confirmed passengers on an e-Ticket decide to travel while the RAC or Waitlisted passengers decide not to travel, you must obtain a certificate from the railway ticket checking staff stating this. You can get a refund based on this certificate provided that you file an online TDR within 72 hours of the train reaching your destination station. You must also send the certificate to IRCTC by post.
If your train is cancelled, you can receive a full refund for your e-Ticket fare, regardless of whether you had confirmed, Waitlisted, or RAC tickets. The refund will be credited to the account used for booking without needing to cancel or file a TDR. If you have a counter ticket, you can collect your refund from a PRS counter by cancelling your ticket within 72 hours after the scheduled departure of the train.
In case of a diverted train where you are unwilling to travel via the new route, you can receive a full refund by filing a TDR within 72 hours of the train’s scheduled departure from the station where you were supposed to board.
To receive a full refund of your e-Ticket fare, if your train arrives at your boarding station three or more hours behind its schedule, you must file a TDR online before the train's actual departure time. If you have a counter ticket, you can receive a full refund from the counter by handing over the ticket to the railway officials at the station where your journey was to begin.
If you lose or misplace your ticket, you cannot receive a refund, but you can obtain a duplicate ticket to continue your journey.
If you have a reserved ticket and the railway administration fails to provide you with a seat/berth, you are eligible for a full refund without any cancellation or clerkage fee deduction. You must surrender the ticket within three hours of the train's actual departure to receive the refund
To get a refund for a canceled unreserved ticket, you can present it to the station master within three hours of its issuance and pay a clerkage charge of ₹30 per passenger. If the ticket was issued in advance, you can present it to the station master up to 24 hours before the journey, and the clerkage charge will remain the same.
If you travel in an AC coach and the AC facility is not provided for a portion of your journey, you will get a refund for that specific portion of the journey. The refund amount will be based on the fare difference between the class of travel you booked and the next lower class of travel. You will receive a certificate from the ticketing staff, and if you have an e-Ticket, you must file an online TDR within 20 hours of arriving at your destination and send the certificate to IRCTC by post. If you have a counter ticket, you only need to send the certificate to IRCTC by post.
To put it simply, if you have a ticket for a higher class but had to travel in a lower class due to the unavailability of seats, you can claim the difference in fare as a refund. The ticketing staff will provide a certificate, which must be sent to IRCTC along with an online TDR for e-Tickets within two days of issuance for a refund. For counter tickets, the certificate must be sent by post to IRCTC.
Additionally, if the payment for an e-Ticket booking is deducted from your account but you don't receive the ticket, the entire amount (excluding transaction charges) will be refunded by IRCTC.