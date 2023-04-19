IRCTC Train Ticket Refund Rules in Indian Railways

Refund Rules for e-Tickets Booked Through IRCTC Website/Mobile App

When it comes to e-Tickets booked through the IRCTC platform, there are certain refund rules that apply. Firstly, if you cancel your e-Ticket online through the IRCTC website or mobile app, you will be eligible for a refund. However, it's important to note that applicable train cancellation charges will be deducted from the ticket fare. The remaining amount will then be refunded to the account through which you had made the payment. It's also worth keeping in mind that the refund process may take some time, and it's best to be patient and wait for the refund to be processed

Railway Refund Rules for Counter Tickets

For counter tickets, the refund process can differ depending on whether you cancel the ticket through a PRS counter or online through IRCTC. If you cancel the ticket through a PRS counter, you can collect the refund from the counter itself. However, it's important to note that IRCTC ticket cancellation charges will be deducted from the ticket fare. The remaining amount will then be refunded to you.

On the other hand, if you cancel the ticket online through IRCTC, you can collect the refund at the station from where you were supposed to board the train or from one of the neighboring satellite locations of PRS within a prescribed time limit. However, it's essential to surrender your original ticket in order to collect the refund.

IRCTC Refund Rules for Confirmed Tickets

The refund rules for confirmed tickets before and after chart preparation can vary significantly. It's essential to understand these rules in order to ensure that you receive the maximum refund that you are entitled to and to avoid any confusion or delays in the process.