UPI Becomes a Habit: How India’s Digital Infrastructure is Transforming Global Economies

In a groundbreaking statement at the Carnegie Global Technology Summit, Sujith Nair, CEO and Co-Founder of the Foundation for Interoperability in Digital Economy (FIDE), declared that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is no longer just a technological tool—it's become a "population-scale habit."

With over 500 million users, UPI has embedded itself into the daily lives of Indians, acting as a bridge to formalize access to the economy for underserved populations. Nair highlighted the power of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in creating opportunities for individuals, small businesses, and entire communities to integrate into the formal economic system, expanding both participation and market reach.

"What we’ve done with UPI is create an infrastructure that brings together government, the private sector, and the people. It's about making sure no one is left behind," Nair explained in his conversation with ANI. His remarks emphasized how DPI facilitates seamless inclusion by allowing individuals without formal access to the economy to engage, access opportunities, and participate in decision-making.

A key example of this transformation is the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a decentralized e-commerce platform that grants shopkeepers and drivers greater autonomy and rights. "ONDC is empowering small businesses and individuals to navigate the digital economy on their own terms, without depending on intermediaries," Nair added.

ONDC’s impact goes beyond e-commerce—it also opens doors for drivers to access essential services like loans and insurance, further promoting financial inclusion.

The transformative power of DPI has not only been felt within India but is also resonating globally, particularly in the Global South. India’s digital ecosystems, such as Aadhaar and UPI, were central to showcasing the potential of DPI during the country's G20 presidency. Meanwhile, countries like Nigeria and Malawi are leveraging digital identity systems and payment networks to foster economic development, and Papua New Guinea is advancing digital connectivity despite ongoing cybersecurity challenges.

But despite the successes, Nair acknowledged that the global adoption of DPI comes with its own set of challenges, from data privacy concerns to issues of technical interoperability. However, India's efforts to share its digital public infrastructure through bilateral agreements are setting the stage for a global collaboration that ensures other nations benefit from the system's success.

Nair’s remarks underscore the growing global recognition of DPI as an essential tool for economic growth, social inclusion, and resilience, particularly in countries where access to formal financial systems has been limited. With its global influence expanding, India’s digital revolution is transforming economies and shaping a new path for digital inclusivity worldwide.

