Body Of Jawan Who Went Missing 38 Years Ago Recovered In Siachen

The body of an Indian army jawan was found inside an old bunker in Siachen on Sunday, 38 years after he went missing in an avalanche while on patrol.

The deceased jawan was identified by the Sainik Group Centre in Ranikhet as Chandrashekhar Harbola of the 19 Kumaon Regiment.

According to reports, Harbola was part of a 20-member troop deployed for ‘Operation Meghdoot’ at the highest battlefield in the world against Pakistan in 1984.

During a patrol, the group was caught in an ice storm. The bodies of 15 soldiers had been recovered, however, the remaining five could not be located and Harbola was one of them.

His body is expected to reach his wife Shanti Devi today, who resides in Saraswati Vihar Colony in Haldwani.