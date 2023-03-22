What is TRP and how is it calculated?: Know the significance of TRP

What is TRP?

The Television Rating Point (TRP) serves as a metric to determine the viewership of a television channel or program, indicating its level of popularity. It gauges the frequency with which individuals tune in to a channel or specific program. The TRP system allows advertisers and investors to gauge public sentiment, enabling them to make informed decisions about their investments.

Based on the TRP of a TV channel or program, advertisers strategically allocate their advertisements to optimize their reach and engagement with the target audience. Similarly, investors leverage TRP data to assess the potential of a channel or program to draw viewership, which ultimately influences their investment decisions.