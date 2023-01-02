Travel Classes In Indian Railways: 3E, 3A CC, 2S, SL, UR, 2A, & Many More

Have you tried to book a train ticket but could not understand the difference between the classes mentioned there? Well, traveling is an important part of life. And different types of tickets are suitable for different occasions.

If you are traveling very far, it becomes extremely important to ensure that the bathrooms are hygienic. Also, you need to ensure that the sleeping area is uninterrupted. On the flipside, if you have to book a train ticket for an important guest, you may need to choose something like First AC or AC Executive Class tickets.