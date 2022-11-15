WhatsApp To Allow Users To Run Account On 2 Android Devices

Instant messaging and voice-over-IP service WhatsApp will now be allowing its beta users to link their accounts to a secondary phone and an Android tablet.

According to GSM Arena, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android - version 2.22.24.18 brings companion mode which allows users to link a secondary phone to their primary account.

WhatsApp lets users link up to four Android phones to their primary account and they get to access all the regular WhatsApp features and message encryption.

Beta users of the service can activate Companion mode by going to the options menu on the registration screen and selecting 'Link a device' from the dropdown menu, reported GSM Arena.

The feature is only rolled out to some beta users for now while a wider rollout will take more time.