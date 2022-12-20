WhatsApp Users Can Now Undo Accidentally Pressed ‘Delete for Me’

WhatsApp has come to the rescue of those who accidentally pressed 'Delete for Me' instead of 'Delete for Everyone' on the platform.

WhatsApp recently announced that it launched a new feature called 'accidental delete', which initiates a 5-second window for users to reverse their action of deleting the message for themselves and subsequently, delete it for everyone.

According to a US-based tech portal TechCrunch report, the feature works in both individual and group chats. It would be available on both iPhones and Android devices.

The feature was beta tested on some Android and iOS users in August, as per TechCrunch citing WABetaInfo.

In 2017, the messaging platform introduced the 'Delete for Everyone' option so users could retract a message from all participants of a conversation in case they sent it by mistake.

Initially the roll out was limited to just 7 minutes, it was increased to 60 hours in August this year.