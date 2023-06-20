WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature to Automatically Silence Spam Calls

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to automatically silence calls from numbers which are not in the users’ contact list.
This move comes amid the increase in spam calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp. As per sources, the new feature will make the messaging platform even more private and give users more control.
Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced the new feature along with a new privacy checkup option. The Privacy Checkup will allow users to choose the right level of protection for their accounts.
“You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control,” Mark Zuckerberg said on his Instagram Channel.
In order to enable the feature, WhatsApp users need to go to Settings > Privacy > Calls and need to select the ‘Silence unknown caller’ option.
This new feature helps to automatically screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for increased protection, the company said in a statement. When the feature is enabled, unknown calls will not ring on the users' phone, but will be visible in their call list.
WhatsApp said that while calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced they will show up in notifications and the app’s call list. This is in case you want to check later if it was from someone you know but don’t have their number saved in contacts.
However, WhatsApp hasn’t mentioned the platforms on which the feature will be available.
It may be mentioned that, over 500 million people in India use the messaging platform.