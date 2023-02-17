Zee TV Shows & Serial List 2023: Timings & Schedule

About Zee TV

The first Hindi satellite channel in India, Zee TV was founded by Subhash Chandra and debuted on October 1st, 1992. Formerly, Zee and STAR TV were partners. However, after being acquired by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, STAR TV broke off its affiliation with Zee TV. After acquiring TV Asia, the first Asian channel to air in the UK and Europe, Zee TV launched in the UK in March 1995. Zee TV premiered on July 15, 1998, in the United States.

Zee TV also debuted a sister channel called El TV in December 1994. Initially, it was a channel for entertainment. It failed to become very popular, though, and in 1997–98 it was changed into Zee India TV, a channel focused on general entertainment and political news, which in turn was changed into a 24-hour news channel (Zee News) in 1998–99.