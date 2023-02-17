Technology

Zee TV Shows & Serial List 2023: Timings & Schedule

Zee TV Shows & Serial List 2023: Timings & Schedule
Pratidin Bureau

Zee TV is an Indian satellite television channel that broadcasts a variety of shows in Hindi and other regional Indian languages. It is owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which has its headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Additionally, broadcasting is present in a number of South and East Asian, European, Middle Eastern, African, Australian, and North American countries. It belongs to the Essel Group. IN this article, we will take a look at some shows and TV serials of Zee TV.

About Zee TV

The first Hindi satellite channel in India, Zee TV was founded by Subhash Chandra and debuted on October 1st, 1992. Formerly, Zee and STAR TV were partners. However, after being acquired by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, STAR TV broke off its affiliation with Zee TV. After acquiring TV Asia, the first Asian channel to air in the UK and Europe, Zee TV launched in the UK in March 1995. Zee TV premiered on July 15, 1998, in the United States. 

Zee TV also debuted a sister channel called El TV in December 1994. Initially, it was a channel for entertainment. It failed to become very popular, though, and in 1997–98 it was changed into Zee India TV, a channel focused on general entertainment and political news, which in turn was changed into a 24-hour news channel (Zee News) in 1998–99.

List of all the Serials and Shows of Zee TV

Updated List of Zee TV Serial List Today 2023 – Evening & Night Timings

Zee TV Shows & Serial List 2023: Timings & Schedule
Upcoming Hollywood Movies of 2023: Release Dates, Star Cast, Storyline, and More
Zee TV
TV shows

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com