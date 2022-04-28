Tender for Supply of Petrol & Diesel in Bokakhat and Kohora Division

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

Sealed tender affixing non-refundable court fee stamp of Rs.8.25 (Rupees eight and paisa twenty five) only are hereby invited from the intending Govt. registered Petrol Depot/Pump of Bokakhat or Kohora for supply of ‘‘Petrol & Diesel’’ for this Division for the financial year 2022-23 which will be received by the undersigned on or before 13.05.2022 upto 15.00 hrs and will be opened on the same day in presence of the tenderers or their authorized re-presentative if any.

1. An amount of Rs.200000.00 (Two Lakh) only being the earnest money in the form of call deposit receipt from any Nationalized Bank duly pledge in favour of the undersigned should invariably be enclosed with the tender.

2. The details of the work and general terms and conditions (tender papers) for execution may be collected from the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat during office hours on any working day on payment of Rs.200.00 (Rupees two hundred) only in cash being non-refundable processing cost from 1st May 2022.

3. The rate of earnest money will be 1% of the estimated value in case of tenderer falls on category of ST/SC or OBC. They will have to submit attested copy of the Caste certificate along with tender paper.

(Assam Tender)

