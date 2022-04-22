Assam Tender : Inviting firms/individuals for preparation of Draft Master Plan for Jamugurihat

Re-Notice Inviting Quotation

Sealed quotation affixing court fee stamp of Rs. 8.25 (Rupees Eight and paisa Twenty Five) only hereby invited from the intending Farms/ Individuals for following items of work related to preparation of Draft Master Plan for Jamugurihat, Chatia Final Master Plan for Rangapara and Gohpur and Draft Revised Master Plan for Biswanath Chariali. The quotation will be received upto 3.00 p.m., 25th April 2022 in the office of the undersigned and will be opened on the same day at 3.30 p.m.

Items of work:

A. 1. Scanning Digitizing & Edge-matching of cadastral maps for Draft / Final Master Plan for Jamugurihat, Chatia and Draft / Final Revised Master Plan for Biswanath Chariali.

2. Land use Survey of delineated master plan area i.e. town and its surrounding villages for Jamugurihat, Chatia and Biswanath Chariali.

3. Traffic Volume survey for Jamugurihat, Chatia and Biswanath Chariali Master Plan area.

4. Preparation of GIS based map for Jamugurihat, Chatia Draft/ Final Master Plan and Rangapara, Gohpur Final Master Plan, Draft/ Final Revised Master Plan for Biswanath Chariali both (soft & hard copy) for the following category.

I. Base Map

II. Existing Land use Map

III. Proposed Land use Map

IV. Proposed Zoning Map

V. Proposed Circulation Map

VI. Proposed Utilities Map (Including Drainage, Sewerage, Water Supply, Solid Waste Management networks)

5. Master Plan Report Preparation, Printing of reports and maps and binding of reports

B. Hiring of 4 wheeler vehicle for travelling Jamugurihat, Chatia, Gohpur, Rangapara and Biswanath Chariali Master Plan area as and when required for survey data collection, arranging public meeting during finalization of the Draft/ Final Master Plan proposal etc.

Conditions:

1. Rate once accepted will be Final & no enhancement of the rate will be considered.

2. All rates should be quoted inclusive of all taxes (CGST/SGST) as per Govt. rule current in State.

3. The farm/ individuals/ consultant shall have to submit the survey report & Map (both pdf and shape files) for both Draft & Final Master Plan etc. within the stipulated time & date as given in Work Order.

4. The undersigned reserves the right to accept or reject any or all quotation without assigning any reason thereof.

5. Payment will be made subject to availability/ receipt of fund from the Government Intending bidder may get detail information from the office of the undersigned during office hours.