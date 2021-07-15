Tension Flares Further Along Assam-Mizoram Border

Amid the ongoing tension along the Assam-Mizoram border, Assam state officials have informed that Mizoram police have set up a temporary camp in the village of Gutguti in Hailakandi district.

On the contrary, the Mizoram Police retaliated that the temporary shed of the police camp was constructed on its side and if Assam continues to encroach their side of the territory any further, Mizoram is ready to strike at Assam.

As per reports, teams of police and forest officials from Katlicherra circle in Hailakandi rushed to the shed area but reportedly failed to reach the spot due to poor road conditions.

Notably, Gutguti village is primarily dominated by the Reang community and according to a news agency report, residents are receiving constant threats and encroachments of Assam land by the Mizoram side.

It is reported that at least 200-250 police battalions of Mizoram police are engaged in the construction of a shed for the camp around three kilometres inside the Assam land.

Meanwhile, both the states have beefed up security along the border. Mizoram shares about 164.4 km long border with Assam.