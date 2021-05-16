TET Exam Results By This Week: Assam Edu Minister

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday informed that the results for Assam Higher Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be declared this week itself.

The minister took to twitter and wrote in Assamese, “We will declare the Assam Higher Secondary TET exam results within this week,”

The minister also met with the chairman of Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and secretary today and discussed on the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations which were postponed until further notice due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

আজি SEBA ৰ কাৰ্য্যালয়ত উপস্থিত হৈ অধ্যক্ষ আৰু সচিবৰ লগত হাইস্কুল শিক্ষান্ত পৰীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত কৰাৰ সন্দৰ্ভত আলোচনা কৰাৰ লগতে বহুকেইটা গুৰুত্বপূৰ্ণ বিষয়ত আলোচনা কৰো। pic.twitter.com/yQUv7IC0YW — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpegu) May 16, 2021

Moreover, the Higher secondary (HS) exams were also postponed, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had informed earlier this month. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 11 but they are now postponed.

According to the official notification, the revised schedule will be announced at a later time after consultation with the Health Ministry.

Additionally, HS 1st year students were promoted to 2nd year without examinations.

Ranoj Pegu was declared the new Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (non-BTC) Minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma led-Cabinet. He won from Dhemaji constituency in the Assam Assembly elections.

Notably, he is the former chief executive member of the Mising Autonomous Council