14.9-Feet Long Burmese Python Rescued In Assam's Baksa

A 14.9-feet long Burmese python weighing around 100 kg was found by locals in Assam’s Baksa district.

Later, locals informed a rescue team- Manas Maozigendri Eco-tourism society along with the forest department about the python.

Upon measuring the python, it was found to be 14.9 feet or nearly 4.5 metres long.

The rescue team later released it into the wild at Manas National Park.

The Burmese python is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and is one of the largest species of snakes.

It is native to a large area of Southeast Asia.