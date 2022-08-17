Assam

Assam: Three Trampled To Death By Elephants In Udalguri

Locals said that a herd of wild tuskers ran rampage in the area last night. They caused damages to several houses, while demolishing plantations.
Three killed in elephant attack in Assam's Udalguri | REPRESENTATIVE
Three killed in elephant attack in Assam's Udalguri | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

As many as three people were killed in an elephant attack on Tuesday in Assam’s Udalguri district in the second such incident in the space of three days.

According to reports, the incident took place last night at Mazbat along the Assam – Arunachal Pradesh state border.

Locals said that a herd of wild tuskers ran rampage in the area last night. They caused damages to several houses, while demolishing plantations.

Meanwhile, the deceased are said to be from the same family. They have been identified as Nabin Basumatary, Yamini Basumatary and Hadanshwa Basumatary.

Also Read
NEUFC Will Begin Durand Cup Campaign Today In Guwahati | Check Details

It may be noted that three persons, including a child, were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants at Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalpara district on August 14.

The deceased were identified as Sarathi Lama, his four-year-old son Suchit Bishwakarma and another villager Bhim Bahadur Chetri. Three cattle heads were also killed by the herd.

The incident was reported from Kurung village in the district.

The elephants reportedly went on a rampage destroying seven houses in the village. The victims attempted to protect their houses, however, they were attacked and killed by the tuskers.

Also Read
Covid-19: India Reports Over 9K Fresh Cases, Active Cases At 0.24%
Assam
Udalguri
Elephant Attack

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com