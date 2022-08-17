Assam: Three Trampled To Death By Elephants In Udalguri

As many as three people were killed in an elephant attack on Tuesday in Assam’s Udalguri district in the second such incident in the space of three days.

According to reports, the incident took place last night at Mazbat along the Assam – Arunachal Pradesh state border.

Locals said that a herd of wild tuskers ran rampage in the area last night. They caused damages to several houses, while demolishing plantations.

Meanwhile, the deceased are said to be from the same family. They have been identified as Nabin Basumatary, Yamini Basumatary and Hadanshwa Basumatary.