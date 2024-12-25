15 Killed in Pakistani Airstrikes on Afghanistan, Including Women and Children

A series of Pakistani airstrikes on the Barmal district of Afghanistan's Paktika province has resulted in the death of at least 15 people, including women and children, with the death toll expected to rise.

The airstrikes, which took place on the night of December 24, targeted seven villages, including Laman, where five members of a family lost their lives.

According to reports, Pakistani jets were responsible for the bombings. The Murg Bazaar village in Barmal was reportedly destroyed, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the region. The strikes have caused severe civilian casualties and widespread destruction, heightening tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Recovery efforts are ongoing, but further investigation is needed to confirm details and clarify responsibility.

In response to the airstrike, the Taliban's Ministry of Defence condemned the attack, vowing retaliation. A statement from the Ministry stated that defending Afghan land and sovereignty is a legitimate right, and claimed that "Waziristani refugees" were among the victims.

While Pakistan have not officially confirmed the airstrike, security sources suggest that the attack was aimed at Taliban hideouts near the border. This comes amid growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly regarding the presence of Pakistani militants in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has intensified its attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months, leading Pakistan to accuse the Afghan Taliban of sheltering TTP members.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban Ministry of Defence, denied the Pakistani claims, posting on X that the victims were primarily civilian Waziristani refugees. He added that several children and other civilians were "martyred and wounded" in the airstrike, though no official casualty figures have been provided.

The Waziristani refugees are civilians displaced by military operations in Pakistan's tribal areas. Pakistan, however, maintains that many TTP commanders and fighters have fled to Afghanistan, where they are reportedly protected by the Afghan Taliban in border provinces.