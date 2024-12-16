Israel's Massive Airstrike On Syria Triggers 3.1 Magnitude Tremor

In what has been described as the most violent airstrikes in Syria since 2012, Israel launched a series of heavy attacks on Sunday, December 15, targeting multiple locations in the region, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). A viral video on social media captured an Israeli bomb exploding in northwestern Syria near the city of Tartus, resulting in a massive fireball resembling a mushroom cloud.

The explosion was so intense that it registered as a 3.1 magnitude earthquake on seismic sensors, as confirmed by a war monitor group and reported by various media outlets. The Times of Israel reported that the Geographic Survey of Israel’s seismology department recorded the temblor at 11:49 pm, with its epicentre located 28 kilometres (17 miles) off the coast of Banias.

A Massive Explosion seen in Northwestern Syria near the City of Tartus, following an Israeli Strike against a Munitions Depot; with the Explosion reported to have been so large, that it measured as a 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake on nearby Seismic Sensors. pic.twitter.com/i1jC1vNjVJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 15, 2024

US-based researcher Richard Cordaro highlighted the extraordinary speed of the seismic signal. "The #explosion of the ammunition depot at #Tartus, Syria, was detected at Iznik, Türkiye magnetometer station 820 km away. Signal took 12 minutes to travel in the lower ionosphere. That's about twice as fast as earthquake signals travel," Cordaro noted on X.

Targets in Syria

According to SOHR, the strikes by Israeli fighter jets were concentrated on the coastal region, targeting "air defence units, surface-to-surface missile depots, and other sites." The strikes also reportedly hit missile launchers in the 107th Barracks in Hama and weapon depots in the Tartus countryside. Despite the intensity of the strikes, no casualties were reported.

“These are considered the most violent strikes in the area of the Syrian coast since the start of the airstrikes in 2012,” the SOHR report added.

Israeli Defence Strategy in the Region

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered the military to maintain its presence in the United Nations-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights throughout the winter. The directive aims to ensure security amid ongoing tensions in Syria.

"Due to the situation in Syria, it is of critical security importance to maintain our presence at the summit of Mount Hermon, and everything must be done to ensure the (army’s) readiness on-site to enable the fighters to stay there despite the challenging weather conditions," Katz's spokesman stated.

This decision comes against the backdrop of Israeli forces returning from southern Lebanon after extended engagements with Hezbollah and ongoing hostilities in Gaza with Hamas.

