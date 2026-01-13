163rd Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day Observed In Raipur

On the occasion of the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and National Youth Day, the Swadeshi Sankalp Run was organised today from Subhash Stadium to Swami Vivekananda Sarovar in Raipur. The objective of the event was to instil patriotism, the spirit of Swadeshi, and positive energy among the youth.

The programme was graced by Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and Revenue, Tank Ram Verma, as the chief guest. Addressing the youth, he said that Swami Vivekananda awakened the youth of the nation and emphasised that education must be accompanied by values. Education, he noted, should not remain confined to textbook knowledge but must serve as a medium for character building.

Shri Verma stated that the youth power of any nation is its backbone. As India passes through the Amrit Kaal of Independence, the significant share of youth in the country’s population is a matter of pride. He expressed confidence that the coming decade, driven by the energy and strength of the youth, will take India’s achievements to new heights.

He further said that the role of youth is crucial in realising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, continuous efforts are being made in Chhattisgarh for the holistic development of the youth.

On this occasion, Chairman of the State Youth Commission, Vishva Vijay Singh Tomar, said that youth are the fulcrum of nation-building and that Swami Vivekananda remains an enduring source of inspiration for them. He urged the youth to be fearless, confident, and self-reliant, and to contribute to national service and the upliftment of weaker sections of society.

During the event, Cabinet Minister Shri Verma flagged off the Swadeshi Sankalp Run and administered a pledge to the participants to uphold Swadeshi and promote Swadeshi Jagran.

Among those present were Dharshivna MLA Anuj Sharma, President of the Private Universities Association Vijay Kumar Goyal, Secretary (Skill Development, Technical Education & Employment and Higher Education) S. Bharathidasan, Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Ummed Singh, Municipal Commissioner Vishwadeep, District Panchayat CEO Kumar Bishwaranjan, along with a large number of students and citizens.

