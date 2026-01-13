Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Honoured 8 Youths On National Youth Day

On the occasion of National Youth Day, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today honoured eight outstanding youths of the state along with one organisation for their exceptional contributions in various fields. The awards were presented at the Yuva Ratna Samman Ceremony organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare at Navin Vishram Bhavan.

At the ceremony, youths who demonstrated excellence in social service, culture, literature, education, sports and other domains were conferred with the Chhattisgarh Yuva Ratna Award.

Remembering the time spent by Swami Vivekananda in Raipur on his 163rd birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said that at the young age of 31, Swami Vivekananda enhanced India’s cultural pride and global reputation. Praising the initiative of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Shri Sai stated that India is a nation of youth and the government is committed to nurturing, promoting and empowering young talent. He urged the youth to follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and move forward with determination, hard work, dedication and commitment towards their goals.

Deputy Chief Minister and Sports & Youth Welfare Minister Arun Sao said that Swami Vivekananda carried India’s cultural strength to the world and continues to inspire millions of youths today. He noted that the large number of applications received for the Yuva Ratna Award reflects the abundance of talent in Chhattisgarh. For the first time, the department has recognised exceptional individual capacity building and social service by honouring talented youths aged between 15 and 29 years with the Yuva Ratna Award.

Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare Department Yashwant Kumar, in his welcome address, said that selecting one name from each field was a challenging task due to the large number of capable applicants. He added that the department has initiated these awards this year to acknowledge and highlight the remarkable work of the state’s youth.

The programme was also attended by State Youth Commission Chairman Vishva Vijay Singh Tomar, Raipur District Panchayat President Navin Kumar Agrawal, Deputy Director of Sports & Youth Welfare Rashmi Thakur, along with several senior officials.

Recipients of Chhattisgarh Yuva Ratna Award

On National Youth Day, the Chief Minister honoured the following awardees:

• Piyush Jaiswal (Bemetara) – Youngest astrophysics researcher and PhD scholar; Gold Medallist at NASO Olympiad

• Shilpa Sahu (Kanker) – Social service

• Amit Yadav (Surguja) – Literature

• Mrinal Vidani (Mahasamund) – Innovation

• Paridhi Sharma (Durg) – Education

• Sanju Devi (Bilaspur) – Sports (Kabaddi)

• Sachin Kunhare (Kawardha) – Art & Culture

• Aru Sahu – Folk Art

Additionally, Yuva Star Seva Samiti of Khurtuli, Dhamtari district, was honoured for outstanding work in health, environment, cleanliness, literacy, women empowerment, social awareness, de-addiction, voter awareness and conservation of water resources.