2 Active Cadres Of UNLF-P, PLA Nabbed During Separate Ops In Manipur

Two active cadres of proscribed outfits – the United National Liberation Front- Progressive (UNLF-P) and one from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested during separate operations in Manipur.

The cadres were nabbed from Thoubal and Imphal West districts during two separate operations by Manipur police and troopers of Assam Rifles.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Riffles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS UNLF(P) AND PLA INSURGENTS IN MANIPUR Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles on 30 Aug, in a joint operation with Thoubal Police apprehended 2 active insurgents of proscribed group UNLF(P) & 1 insurgent of PLA from Thoubal & Imphal West Districts, Manipur.”