2 Dead, 38 Injured In Major J&K Accident

In a tragic incident, at least two persons have died and 38 others were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday night.

The incident was reported from Keya Morh area of the district, Udhampur Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Basnotra told ANI.

Ten injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur, added the Udhampur CMO.

"Upon receiving the information, we immediately sent the ambulances to the spot. 10 injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur," he said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident.

The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each and the UT Government will bear the cost of their treatment.